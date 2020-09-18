Mangaluru

Brave youth saves seven people from drowning Kalaburagi

A brave youth risked his life to save seven persons in Salegaon village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on Thursday. Khanderao Wadagaon jumped into the waters to save the seven caught in flash floods after the tractor-truck they were travelling in overturned and was swept away.

