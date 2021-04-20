Brahmakalashotsava rituals at Padumale from tomorrow

MANGALURU

20 April 2021 19:54 IST

Brahmakalashotsava and Prathisthe of the renovated daivasthana at Padumale in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada, which is the birth place of revered legendary heroes of Tulu Nadu Koti and Chennaya, will be performed for three days from Thursday, according to Padumale Koti-Chennaya Janmasthana Sanchalana Seva Trust.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, president of the trust K. Harikrishna Bantwal said that the no cultural programmes and stage functions will be organised on the three days due to COVID-19 restrictions. But the rituals associated with the Brahmakalashotsava and Prathisthe will be performed.

Mr. Bantwal, who is also chairman of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (KEONICS), said that the rituals are associated with the Naga Brahma Gudi, Naga Sannidhi, Rakteshwari, Teerthabavi and the samadhi of Deyi Baidedi, mother of Koti and Chennaya, he said.

He said that Koti and Chennaya are revered by people irrespective of caste and creed. There are 280 garodis (memorial temples) built for them. These heroes rose to the level of daivatva and many now worship them as supernatural beings. According to the available literature, they lived about 500 years ago. They were also warriors. There are Tulu paddanas (song narratives) of Koti and Chennaya.

The main Brahmakalashabhisheka will be performed on Saturday, he said.