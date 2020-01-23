Brahmakalashotsava fest begins at Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple

Temple-town Kateel, one of the pilgrimage centres in the coastal belt having the highest footfall, wears a festive look and is abuzz with activities as the 13-day Brahmakalashotsava celebrations of Durgaparameshwari Temple began on Wednesday.

The Brahmalashotsava of the temple will be performed on January 30. The Suvarna Dhwaja Prathisthe will be carried out on Friday. The Nagamandala as part of the celebrations will be organised on February 1. The Sahasra Koti Japa Yajna and the Sahasra Chandika Yaga will be performed on February 2 and February 3, respectively.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Member of Parliament and president of the State unit of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that about 700 well-known artistes will present cultural programmes during the celebrations.

He said that the temple management committee expects between 15 lakh and 20 lakh people during the celebrations. The dining area spread over 1.5 lakh sq ft can accommodate 15,000 people at a time.

Mr. Kateel said that 11 shops in front of the temple have been evacuated by giving due compensation to the owners and the Saraswati Bhavan building in front of the temple has been demolished for more space now. Hence, the area in front of the temple has now become spacious and can host car festivals without any hindrance.

Three more buildings in front of the temple will be evacuated by providing due compensation to the owners, he said.

The MP said that the State government had released ₹ 25 crore for improving infrastructure in the town. Under this, the main road leading to the town between Moorukaveri and Permude is being widened now at an estimated cost of ₹ 10 crore.

Ullanje Road has been developed at an estimated cost of ₹ 5 crore. Arasulapadavu Road is also being developed. In addition, a 3.5-km bypass road to the town linking Bajpe-Kinnigoli has been developed. Hence, vehicles on Bajpe-Kinnigoli can now operate directly without having to go inside the town.

Mr. Kateel said that more land in and around the temple is required for future projects. Hence, the temple is appealing to devotees to sponsor the cost of land as “bhu daana”. Under this arrangement, if a land owner near the temple is willing to sell land, devotees can pay the cost of such land directly to the seller and the land purchased can be donated to the temple. It will then become donation to the temple in the form of land.