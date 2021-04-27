Brahmakalasha of Santyar temple

The Brahmakalasha of Santyar Sri Gopalakrishna and Mukhyaprana temples at Byrampalli in Udupi taluk was performed with a simple religious programme on Monday.

The temple, under the administration of Udupi Shirur Mutt, was renovated recently. Seer of Udupi Sode Vadiraj Mutt, the Dwandva or pairing mutt of Shirur Mutt, Sri Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swami led the Brahmakalasha rituals.

Priests Shirur Ramadas Bhat and Bellarpadi Ramamurthy conducted the rituals, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, said a release from Shirur Mutt.

Shirur Mutt Manager Subrahmanya Bhat, administration secretary Rathnakumar and a few village heads attended the programme.