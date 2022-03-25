Brahma Kalasha of Uchchila Mahalakshmi Temple from April 1 to 15

The Brahma Kalasha of the renovated Mahalakshmi Temple at Uchchila, abutting NH 66, in Udupi district, under the administration of Dakshina Kannada Mogaveera Mahajana Sangha, will be held from April 1 to April 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 25, 2022 01:41 IST

It is the religious centre for fishers (Mogaveeras) of undivided Dakshina Kannada

The Ashta Bandha Brahma Kalashotsava of the fully renovated Sri Mahalakshmi Temple at Uchchila, abutting National Highway 66 in Udupi district, under the management of Dakshina Kannada Mogaveera Mahajana Sangha will be held between April 1 and April 15.

Renovation Committee representatives told reporters in Udupi on Thursday that the temple, established in 1957 by Mogaveera community Kula Guru Sri Madhava Mangala on the land donated by Sadiya Sahukar, has undergone a massive transformation at an estimated cost of ₹32 crore.

The Mogaveera Sabha Bahvana, comprising two halls, too came to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore, partly funded by MRPL’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

The committee comprised entrepreneur G. Shankar as the honourary president, Gundu B. Amin as the president, and was assisted by Vaastu expert Subrahmanya Bhat Gundibail, Temple Tantri Raghavendra Tantri Kukkikatte.

The sanctum sanctorum and abodes of Bhadrakali, Prasanna Ganapathi and Naga were built using granite while other structures including outer walls, Guru peeta, Raja Gopura, Yaaga Shaale, Vasantha Mantapa, Ratha Beedi, open air theatre, underground drainage and interlocked floor etc., too have come up during the renovation.

Committee members said adequate arrangements for parking of vehicles and food were made at the premises with a 1 lakh sft space for Anna Chhatra. The events start from April 1 with the inauguration of the Raja Gopura and renovated Lakshmana Tirtha tank funded by the government. The Pratishthapane of Mahalakshmi will be done on April 6 while the annual Rathotsava will be held on April 13. The Nagamandala Seve will be conducted on April 15 from 8 p.m.

Various leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, former Chief Ministers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, religious leaders are expected to attend the events.

Mr. Shankar, Mogaveera Mahajana Sangha President Jaya C. Kotian, Gundu B. Amin and others were present at the press conference.