Boycott of Legislative Council byelection has hit the Congress, says Karnataka MLC

All 32 members of two gram panchayats who boycotted the Legislative Council byelection in Udupi on Monday affected votes of the Congress, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and MLC Manjunath Bhandary in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons, he said that all 18 members of Jadkal Gram Panchayat in Byndoor taluk and all 14 members of Keradi Gram Panchayat boycotted the polling to protest against any move by the State government to bring their villages under the purview of the Kasturirangan Committee Report on the Western Ghats, while implementing its recommendations.

Mr. Bhandary said two villages are among the 14 villages in Udupi district through which the Western Ghat passes through. “A majority of members in two panchayats are Congress workers. With the boycott, we lost these crucial votes”.

Mr. Bhandary said that following a recent protest by residents, he and other Congress leaders visited the two villages and allayed their concerns about implementation of the recommendations of the Kasturirangan report. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre also said the government will not implement the recommendations. “Unfortunately they went ahead with the protest and failed to exercise their vital right of voting,” he said.

On reports that cine-actor-turned-BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar was joining the Congress, Mr. Bhandary said: “Our party welcomes all those who agrees with the Congress philosophy and ideals.” Mr. Yogeshwar was earlier with the Congress before growing as an independent leader, Mr. Bhandary stated.

The MLC said he will shortly write to the government to bring in amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act favouring stringent action against drug peddlers.

