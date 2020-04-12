Boy uses suitcase to sneakhis friend in, caught

Being bored of spending time in his apartment complex on Arya Samaja Road at Balmatta during the lockdown here, a boy reportedly invited his friend over and stashed him in a big suitcase and tried to sneak him in on Sunday.

According to Mangaluru East Police, the 16-year-old boy telephoned his friend and asked him to come over. He, then, stashed the latter inside the suitcase, as the apartment complex has banned the entry of outsiders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As he dragged the suitcase with his friend inside, the security guard there suspected foul play and called the other residents to the spot. The boy was asked to open the bag and to everyone’s shock, his friend tumbled out of it. Immediately, the residents called the area police who arrived there only to take the two boys away to the Mangaluru East Police Station. The boys’ parents were summoned before the two were warned and sent back.