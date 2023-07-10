Boy stranded on chajja at apartment in Udupi saved

July 10, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

After an hour-long rescue operation, personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services Department rescued an eight-year-old boy with special needs, who was stranded on the chajja (the projected element just above the window) of a window between the 10th and the 11th floors at an apartment in Brahmagiri on Monday.

The department officials said that it was not clear how the boy landed on the chajja and that they got the call at 11.40 a.m. about the stranded boy. The child was saved by an eight-member team of the department.

The department officials said that the bedroom of the boy’s flat on the 11th floor with a balcony had been locked from the inside.

By the time the personnel reached the apartment, the boy’s family had got the locked door opened. It is suspected that the boy could have got onto the chajja through the balcony.

A rescue team member got onto the chajja using a rope through the balcony on the 11th floor and caught the boy. At the same time, other team members reached out to the boy from the 10th floor and saved him.

