Boy kidnapped from Ujire found in Kolar, six held

The alleged kidnapping case of an eight-year-old boy from Ujire in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday was solved within 48 hours with the district police arresting six persons and rescuing the boy in Kolar early on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said that the grandson of a retired Indian Navy employee, A.K. Shivan, was kidnapped in Ujire, at about 6.36 p.m. on Thursday.

Four persons in a car kidnapped the boy while he was walking with Mr. Shivan near their house on Car Street.

Later, the family received a call at about 6.50 p.m. from a Madhya Pradesh-registered phone number demanding 100 bitcoins (₹17 crore) and later also received WhatsApp messages demanding the bitcoins for releasing the boy.

Mr. Prasad said that the four took the boy to Madikeri, Mandya, and then to Bengaluru. Then they left for Kolar and stayed there in a house with the boy.

The police who came to know on Friday night about their whereabouts, rescued the boy early on Saturday and arrested six persons with the help of the Kolar police.

Of them, two were arrested for providing shelter to the four directly involved in the kidnapping.

Mr. Prasad gave the names of the

four kidnappers as Ranjith, 22, Devalakere village, Mandya; Hanumanthu, 21, Kodikere village, Mandya; Gangadhara, 25, Vadanthahalli village, Mysuru, and Kamal, 22, Doddammana Halla II Cross, Bengaluru.

The police also arrested Manjunath, 24, from Koorna Hosahalli, Kolar, and Mahesh, 26, from the same village.

The boy and the kidnappers were found in the house of Mahesh.

The Superintendent of Police said that a third party, for whom the police are looking for, had hired them to kidnap the boy by promising them ₹7 lakh.

The police are verifying whether the kidnappers had any criminal history with cases against them in the State. The kidnappers had allegedly surveyed Car Street area in Ujire for about 10 days before the crime.

Mr. Prasad said that they had demanded bitcoins as they had come to know from the third party that the family had done a bitcoin transaction some time ago.

He said that four special police squads were constituted to crack the case. The accused were produced before a court in Kolar on Saturday.

The police are suspecting the involvement of three more persons in the case.