Boy goes missing from Udupi, found at Palakkad railway station

A 13-year-old boy from Brahmavar in Udupi district, who went missing from his house on Sunday, September 8 morning, was found in Palakkad railway station on Monday, September 9.

According to police, the boy left the house on Sunday morning after informing his family members that he was attending the coaching institute at Kadiyali in Udupi. When the boy did not return home, the family members contacted the coaching institute, which said the boy did not come to the institute. The family members then registered a missing complaint with the Women Police Station in Udupi.

The police checked the CCTV footage in the area and found that the boy had boarded a Kerala-bound train at the Udupi Railway Station in Indrali. A ticket collector found the boy travelling without a ticket on the train and he was deboarded at Palakkad Railway Station. Following information on Monday morning, a team of Udupi Women police left for Palakkad to bring the boy back to Udupi, the police said.

