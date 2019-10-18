Boy drowned in rivulet near Byndoor

A boy was drowned in the Yedamavinahole rivulet at Kambadakone village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district on Thursday, while another who went along with him has gone missing. The police have identified the deceased as Vamshith Shetty (12), son of Venkappa Shetty.

According to the police, Vamshith Shetty and Rithesh (12), son of Ratnakar Shetty, both students of Class 7 of Sandipan School, along with two other boys of Class 10 of the same school, Vijayendra Shetty and Pradwith Shetty, had gone to the rivulet for a swim at around 11 a.m. because of school vacations.

Superintendent of Police Nisha James said that all the four did not know swimming properly. Vasmshith Shetty and Rithesh got in and went into deep waters in the rivulet. Vijayendra Shetty and Pradwith Shetty were behind them in shallow waters. Pradwith Shetty tried to save Vamshith Shetty and Rithesh but in vain. Vijayendra Shetty and Pradwith Shetty then managed to return to the banks of the rivulet and raised an alarm, she said.

Soon, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services and expert divers, along with the policemen, rushed to the spot and launched search operations to trace Vamshith Shetty and Rithesh. They managed to trace Vamshith Shetty’s body at around 7 p.m. A case has been registered at the Byndoor Police Station. Byndoor Tahsildar B.P. Pujari told The Hindu that the search operations had been called off as it was dark and raining. The operations would be taken up on Friday morning to trace the missing boy, he said.