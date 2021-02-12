Boy dies on the spot as two-wheeler hits median

A boy was killed on the spot when the two-wheeler he was riding hit a road median at Alvegadde near Byndoor on Thursday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Arhan (14), a resident of Hadavinakone, Shiroor. He was on his way to Shiroor town when he lost control over the vehicle and hit the median suffering severe head injuries, the police said.

The victim was under aged and did not have licence to ride a vehicle. When he was found riding the two-wheeler a week ago, Byndoor Police had seized his vehicle and later had returned it after his mother paid fine.

Earlier, a case had been registered against him.