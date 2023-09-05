Boxer found dead at his Malpe house

September 05, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Boxer Viraj Mendon, 28, was found dead at his house at Padukare-Malpe in Udupi district on Tuesday morning.

The police said that the reasons for him resorting to the extreme step are not known yet.

Deprived of education, he learnt boxing in his free time from fishing activities and won medals at the national level.

The son of Bhaskar Kundar and Mohini Mendon, Viraj was found dead in the morning when his family members had gone for fishing, said the police.

Starting his work at 2.45 a.m. at the Malpe fishing harbour, Viraj used to train under Shivaprasad Bantakal at Alevoor after completing the day’s work. He was ranked fifth in pro-boxing in the country and was aspiring to compete in national and international levels.

Having won 14 medals by competing in 21 national events, Viraj was reportedly unhappy that the government did not come to his aid despite acute poverty, according to the police.

The Malpe police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

(Those in distress may call Arogya Sahayavani helpline 104 for counselling)