Bovis threaten to boycott Assembly polls in Udupi

December 04, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Leaders of the Bovi community in Udupi district have threatened to boycott next year’s Assembly election if the State government did not restore the Scheduled Castes tag to the community people.

Bovi community people are largely concentrated in Kundapur and Byndoor taluks.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Saturday, Rathnakar Bovi, president of Udupi district unit of Karnataka Bovi Samaj Vikas Sangha, said that the community people enjoyed SC tag till 2018. But after the BJP government took over in the State, they are being issued with Category I of Other Backward Classes (OBC) caste certificate. Until then, they were being issued with SC caste certificate.

Stating that only about 4,000 people belonging to the community lived in Udupi district, he said that the officials have not explained any valid reason for stopping issuing them SC caste certificate. Since the community people are poor, youth from the community are finding it difficult to get education and job.

Mr. Bovi said that the community people were historically supported by Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the then Governor of Mysuru State in the 1950s. Wadiyar had brought the community under the SC tag considering the economic and social background. The present State government has done injustice to the community people by denying the Constitutional rights. It could be due to bureaucratic negligence. f the SC tag is not restored then the community people will boycott the next election to register protest, he said.