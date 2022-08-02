Border checkposts will come up shortly: Praveen Sood

It will help enhance surveillance in the border areas of Karnataka and Kerala

Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood on Monday said that border checkposts will be set up at vital points on 40-odd motorable roads connecting the states Kerala and Karnataka to enhance surveillance in the border areas.

Mr. Sood told reporters here that the border was porous and police were trying to strengthen the human and technical surveillance to keep a watch on the movement of persons. “While most of the travel is by regular commuters, we will keep watch on movement of dangerous elements,” he said.

The checkposts equipped with CCTV cameras, would function from temporary structures to start with, followed by permanent structures later. He would seek government approval for additional 150 posts of constables and head constables as the DK police was short-staffed, besides filling vacancies with Mangaluru City Police.

Exuding confidence about his personnel nabbing all the accused in the murders of Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil, Mr. Sood urged people to share information about the accused with the police. “There are still witnesses to the crime, who are silent. I want them to share information,” he said.

Arrests

Stating that the police have a free hand in investigation of the two murders, Mr. Sood said central investigation agencies including National Investigation Agency were engaged in Praveen’s murder probe.

Asked about the statement by Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, that he would sit on a protest in front of police station if innocents were arrested, Mr. Sood said, “Unless a suspect is questioned, how can anybody conclude that he/she is innocent. We arrest suspects and interrogate them and drop charges if no evidence is found against them.” He added, “I promise that no innocent will be chargesheeted (in the two murders).”

Mr. Sood had meetings with police officers and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday about steps that need to be taken to prevent communal murders in Dakshina Kannada.