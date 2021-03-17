Border check-posts to come up in Dakshina Kannada by Monday

Talapady near Mangaluru on Karnataka-Kerala border will see a taluk-level team of officers manning the check-post.

MANGALURU

17 March 2021 00:33 IST

COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for those entering State from Kasaragod

Check-posts at Talapady and 24 other places in Dakshina Kannada that borders Kasaragod in Kerala for checking COVID-19 negative certificates will become operational on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Talking to The Hindu, Dr. Rajendra said that the major check-post at Talapady will be manned by a taluk level team of officers while the other check-posts will be manned by the gram panchayats concerned. “These check-posts will be operational by Monday,” he said.

The State government has made it mandatory for those entering Karnataka from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry COVID-19 negative certificates after RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to their entry.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Rajendra said that apart from checking COVID-19 negative certificates, personnel at these check-posts will maintain data of regular commuters between the two States. These regular commuters will be asked to submit COVID-19 negative certificate once every fortnight.

The Health Department staff at the check-posts will carry out random testing of commuters, he said. First round of testing students from Kerala staying in hostels in the district has been completed and the second round will start shortly, he added.

In a video conference with district officials on Monday, Dr. Rajendra said that except from roads that has the maximum movement between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod district, other roads connecting the two districts will remain closed. All those entering the district have to show COVID-19 negative certificates, as Rapid Antigen Test reports will not be entertained, he said.

While asking people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, Dr. Rajendra said that task forces have been formed at the village and taluk level to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocol. RT-PCR testing has been increased to quickly find COVID-19 patients, Dr. Rajendra said and called upon people with fever and other COVID-19 symptoms to get their test done at nearby health facilities at the earliest. The village and taluk level task force personnel and health workers have been asked to reach out to senior citizens and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities and encourage them to undergo vaccination at the health facilities in their areas.

Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara also spoke.