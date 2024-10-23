Bookstore owner from Puttur loses ₹56 lakh in online fraud

An owner of a bookstore in Puttur has lost ₹56 lakh in an online fraud. In a complaint to the Cyber Economic and Narcotic crime (CEN) police station, the 57-year-old man said that recently he received a WhatsApp message informing him about a task. When he enquired about the task, the sender sent a YouTube link. The victim was asked to like and subscribe to the link and send the screenshot. He finished two such tasks and earned ₹123 and ₹492 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim then sent money from his and his friends bank accounts to different accounts for tasks. He only got ₹52,000 in return and did not get any money later.

Having realised that he had been cheated, the victim called Cyber Portal and reported about loss of ₹56.71 lakh.

The CEN police registered his complaint for offences under Section 66 (D) of Information Technology Act and Sections 61 (2), 318 (2) and 318 (4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.