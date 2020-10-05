Booklet on services related to Aadhaar released

People scouting for information on how to correct their name, address and change the date birth in their Aadhaar cards or how to enrol to get a new card, now need not approach anyone seeking help.

Mangaluru Division of the Postal Department has come out with a Kannada booklet explaining how to do it all.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel released the booklet here on Monday.

The 38-page booklet provides information on documents required for new enrolment, correction, change of name and date of birth and the like.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division, Shreeharsha N., said that seeding of Aadhaar number has assumed significance to avail of many government services. Hence, it should be kept up-to-date.

The booklet will not only help people but also staff members in Aadhaar centres to guide those in need on the documents required to enrol. It answers Frequently Asked Questions.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra suggested that the department share the PDF version of the booklet in social media and digital platforms to create awareness among people.

Mr. Shreeharsha said that a digital version will be shared in many social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups, that reached people fast.

Now, corrections in Aadhaar cards can be made only in post offices and bank branches. Earlier, it was allowed in gram panchayat offices. Hence, people can approach post offices to avail themselves of Aadhaar services, he said.

People can call Ph: 0824-2218400/2212305 for details.