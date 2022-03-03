Book writers being trained as banking correspondents

Participants at the inauguration of a conference of Sanjeevini Women Self Help Group Federation at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Book writers with self-help groups are being trained to become banking correspondents, said Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology Bio Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship Development and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan here on Thursday.

Speaking at a convention of members of Federation of Sanjeevini Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) to mark International Women’s Day celebrations here, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said that banking correspondents training for book writers is among the steps being taken by State and Union Governments to strengthen SHGs.

“With this, banking activities can effectively reach the doorsteps of people living in the remotest parts of the State. These book writers will also get service charge for rendering banking services and this will be a substantial amount,” he said.

The Minister said that skills of 20 lakh SHG members are being upgraded and all operations of the SHGs are being digitised. “Not just the Prime Minister but also others can view operations of SHGs using an app,” he said.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan said that skill development of SHG members and providing market accessibility to products of SHGs continues to be a challenge. The State Government is making efforts to put in place a programme for certification of SHG products which will provide credibility to them. The Government is discussing with Flipkart and Amazon India for providing market linkage to SHG products, he said.

The Union Government has created an e-commerce portal for selling products manufactured by SHG members. The State and Union Governments are making efforts to make each SHG member earn a minimum of ₹1 lakh per year, he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara were present.