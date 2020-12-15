Book with spectacular photos of birds released at Deralakatte

Nitte University has published it

A book published by Nitte Deemed to be University titled Birds of the Campus was released during the National Energy Conservation Day observed by the university at Deralakatte here on Monday.

The book brought out under the Nitte University Green Initiative Project contains 93 spectacular pictures of birds along with QR codes that lead the reader to their distribution and calls, according to a release from the university. The book written by Jagdish Gopal Paithankar, Vineeth Kumar K. and Gincy Joseph has been edited by Smitha Hegde, the release said.

The participants in the programme took a pledge that they will make judicious use of energy on and off campus.

New Mangalore Port Trust Chairman A. Venkata Ramana was the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor of the university Satheesh Kumar Bhandary presided over the function.