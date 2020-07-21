Book on Vishwesha Tirtha’sstories to be released soon

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt who died on December 29 last year was popular for his discourses that were filled with stories explaining the Dwaita philosophical concepts.
These discourses are being compiled and being brought out in two volumes by author and former headmaster of Sri Ramakunja Sanskrit Higher Primary School in Ramakunja village of Puttur Taluk, T. Narayana Bhat.
Mr. Bhat, who has authored 25 books in Kannada on education and other topics, told The Hindu that every discourse of the seer on Dwaita philosophy had short stories. These stories made people easily understand topics featured in such discourses. “I have collected about 450 stories. They will be brought out in two volumes with each volume containing 225 stories. I have planned to bring it out by December 29,” said Mr. Bhat, who is a State and national best teacher award winner. He recently chaired the Puttur Taluk Kannada Sahitya Sammelan.
Apart from his personal collection, Mr. Bhat has sourced these stories from a magazine, Tatvavaada. “I have secured some of the stories from the seer’s disciples in the mutt and also in other parts of the State,” he said. Each story is being presented with an artistic sketch of the seer and every page of the book will have motifs related to Hinduism.
Vishwesh Tirtha was born to M. Narayanacharya and Kamalamma in Ramakunja on April 27, 1931. He was ordained at the age of three and was the 33rd seer in the lineage of Pejawar Mutt. He was the only seer among those of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi to perform five biennial Paryayas. He was popular as a reformist seer.
