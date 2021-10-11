Bommai visiting Udupi tomorrow

MANGALURU

11 October 2021 20:08 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will attend various functions in Udupi on Wednesday.

Mr. Bommai will arrive at the airport here at 10 a.m. Later, he will proceed to Udupi.

He will lay the foundation stone for a building for Poornaprajna Degree College on the premises of Poornaprajna Evening College at 11 a.m. The Chief Minister will visit New Marigudi Temple in Kaup at 12.30 p.m.

Later, he will attend a function at Poornaprajna Auditorium in Udupi at 1 p.m.

He will inaugurate a community hall and a skill development centre and then, will perform bhoomi puja for a road project of the Public Works Department at Kuntala Nagar at 2.30 p.m.

Mr. Bommai will return to Bengaluru by air via Mangaluru at 5.30 p.m.