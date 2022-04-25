Bommai to visit Moodbidri on April 27

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Moodbidri on April 27 and participate in various programmes.

He will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 11.20 a.m. and inaugurate a building at Excellent Pre University College in the noon. Later, Mr. Bommai will visit thousand pillar Jain basadi at 12.30 p.m. He will lay the foundation stone for building a new building for Moodbidri Press Club at 1 p.m.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Moodbidri taluk administrative building and lay the foundation stone for different development projects of Mulky-Moodbidri Assembly constituency at 3 p.m. He will leave for Bengaluru via airport at 6 p.m., according to the official tour programme of the Chief Minister.