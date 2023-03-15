ADVERTISEMENT

Bommai to inaugurate convention of government scheme beneficiaries in city on March 16

March 15, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, and Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara inspecting the preparations for a convention of government scheme beneficiaries in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

With the State set to go for the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate a convention of beneficiaries of Union and State government schemes at Karavali Utsav grounds, Lalbagh, here on March 16 at 10 a.m.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary, and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara will be among those who will attend the convention.

Mr. Bommai will land at Mary Hill helipad and later proceed to Lalbagh. Later he will fly to Tumakuru at 12.30 p.m.

The city police have barred movement of all types of vehicles between Lalbagh Junction and Brahmashri Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle on Thursday in view of the convention.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, police said vehicles will be barred from parking on the narrow Nehru Avenue Road. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on the Maryhill helipad- KPT- Karavali Utsava Ground Road side as VVIPs will be moving on this stretch.

Vehicles heading from PVS Circle to Urwa Market and to Kottara Chowki will be diverted on Ballalbagh-Warehouse junction-Durga Mahal junction route. Vehicles going from Bejai Church to Kottara Chowki have to move via Kuntikana junction. Vehicles coming to the city from Udupi have to move on Kottara Chowki-KPT-Nantoor Circle route. Vehicles from Bantwal coming to the event should move on Padil-Nantoor-KPT-Lalbagh route.

These restrictions will be in force from 8 a.m. till the end of the convention on March 16, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US