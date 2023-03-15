Bommai to inaugurate convention of government scheme beneficiaries in city on March 16

March 15, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the State set to go for the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate a convention of beneficiaries of Union and State government schemes at Karavali Utsav grounds, Lalbagh, here on March 16 at 10 a.m.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary, and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara will be among those who will attend the convention.

Mr. Bommai will land at Mary Hill helipad and later proceed to Lalbagh. Later he will fly to Tumakuru at 12.30 p.m.

The city police have barred movement of all types of vehicles between Lalbagh Junction and Brahmashri Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle on Thursday in view of the convention.

In a release, police said vehicles will be barred from parking on the narrow Nehru Avenue Road. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on the Maryhill helipad- KPT- Karavali Utsava Ground Road side as VVIPs will be moving on this stretch.

Vehicles heading from PVS Circle to Urwa Market and to Kottara Chowki will be diverted on Ballalbagh-Warehouse junction-Durga Mahal junction route. Vehicles going from Bejai Church to Kottara Chowki have to move via Kuntikana junction. Vehicles coming to the city from Udupi have to move on Kottara Chowki-KPT-Nantoor Circle route. Vehicles from Bantwal coming to the event should move on Padil-Nantoor-KPT-Lalbagh route.

These restrictions will be in force from 8 a.m. till the end of the convention on March 16, the release said.