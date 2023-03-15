HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bommai to inaugurate convention of government scheme beneficiaries in city on March 16

March 15, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, and Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara inspecting the preparations for a convention of government scheme beneficiaries in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, and Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara inspecting the preparations for a convention of government scheme beneficiaries in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

With the State set to go for the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate a convention of beneficiaries of Union and State government schemes at Karavali Utsav grounds, Lalbagh, here on March 16 at 10 a.m.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary, and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara will be among those who will attend the convention.

Mr. Bommai will land at Mary Hill helipad and later proceed to Lalbagh. Later he will fly to Tumakuru at 12.30 p.m.

The city police have barred movement of all types of vehicles between Lalbagh Junction and Brahmashri Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle on Thursday in view of the convention.

In a release, police said vehicles will be barred from parking on the narrow Nehru Avenue Road. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on the Maryhill helipad- KPT- Karavali Utsava Ground Road side as VVIPs will be moving on this stretch.

Vehicles heading from PVS Circle to Urwa Market and to Kottara Chowki will be diverted on Ballalbagh-Warehouse junction-Durga Mahal junction route. Vehicles going from Bejai Church to Kottara Chowki have to move via Kuntikana junction. Vehicles coming to the city from Udupi have to move on Kottara Chowki-KPT-Nantoor Circle route. Vehicles from Bantwal coming to the event should move on Padil-Nantoor-KPT-Lalbagh route.

These restrictions will be in force from 8 a.m. till the end of the convention on March 16, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.