Bommai inaugurates Ambedkar Bhavan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday inaugurated a district-level Ambedkar Bhavan at Urva Store here.

Built on 1.61 acres of land at a cost of ₹17 crore at Angadigudde, the bhavan has three floors with a total floor area of 32,202 sq ft. Though the work was completed in 24 months after it started in 2017, the building could not be put to use in view of the pandemic. Karnataka Housing Board has got the building constructed.

While the ground floor of the building is spread over 9,881 sq ft and will house the offices of the Social Welfare Department, a library, a dining hall and rest rooms for men and women, the first floor spread over 14,090 sq ft has a 560-seat auditorium with 20 ft by 50 ft stage, green rooms and rest rooms.

A mezzanine floor with 1,356 sq ft floor area has a lobby and three guestrooms, while the second floor with 9,875 sq ft floor area houses a 150-seat balcony auditorium, 100-seat meeting hall and an office of the Social Welfare Department.

The building has provision for parking 70 cars and 35 two-wheelers with necessary water and electricity facilities.

Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojari, S. Angara, K. Sudhakar, V. Sunil Kumar, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs from the district and others were present.