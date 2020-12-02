Bommai in Udupi today

Home Minister and in-charge of Udupi district Basavaraj Bommai will visit the district on Thursday.

A press release here said that Mr. Bommai would attend the Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations at Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office in Manipal at 10 a.m. and inaugurate World Disabled Day programme at Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Auditorium at 10.30 a.m.

He would inaugurate liquefied oxygen unit at the government district hospital at 11 a.m. and hold discussions on the new district hospital building. Thereafter, Mr. Bommai would attend the inauguration of a Girl’s Government Pre University College building in the city at noon.

At 4 p.m., the Minister would attend the inauguration of Indira Gnadhi Post-Matric Nursing Students Hostel building at Manipal followed by a foundation stone-laying programme for Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Post Matric Girls Hostel building at 4.15 p.m.; inauguration of the building of Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Pre Matric Boys Hostel building at Nittur at 4.45 p.m. and inauguration of an open air auditorium and a park at Malpe Sea Walk at 5.30 p.m.