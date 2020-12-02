Bommai in Udupi today

Home Minister and in-charge of Udupi district Basavaraj Bommai will visit the district on Thursday.
A press release here said that Mr. Bommai would attend the Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations at Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office in Manipal at 10 a.m. and inaugurate World Disabled Day programme at Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Auditorium at 10.30 a.m.
He would inaugurate liquefied oxygen unit at the government district hospital at 11 a.m. and hold discussions on the new district hospital building. Thereafter, Mr. Bommai would attend the inauguration of a Girl’s Government Pre University College building in the city at noon.
At 4 p.m., the Minister would attend the inauguration of Indira Gnadhi Post-Matric Nursing Students Hostel building at Manipal followed by a foundation stone-laying programme for Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Post Matric Girls Hostel building at 4.15 p.m.; inauguration of the building of Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Pre Matric Boys Hostel building at Nittur at 4.45 p.m. and inauguration of an open air auditorium and a park at Malpe Sea Walk at 5.30 p.m.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath