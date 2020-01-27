Bommai: Impartial probe in Mangaluru airport case

Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister and Udupi in charge Minister, said on Sunday that the police was conducting an impartial probe into the case of placing of a bomb at Mangaluru airport on January 20.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Bommai said that action would be taken against the guilty as per law. It was because of the quick and efficient probe by the police that Aditya Rao, charged with placing the bomb at Mangaluru airport, got arrested in Bengaluru. There was no need to unnecessarily criticize the probe, he said.

To a query on Cabinet expansion, Mr. Bommai said that he would not comment on the statements of various aspirants for ministerial berths. The expansion of Cabinet was the prerogative of the Chief Minister, he said.