Boluvaru Muhammad Kunhi and six others to get Sandesha awards

Writer Boluvaru Muhammad Kunhi is among the seven persons who have been chosen by the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education, Mangaluru, for its annual Sandesha awards 2020.

The awards will be presented to them on the premises of Sandesha, near Nanthoor, on February 9. Each awardee will take home ₹25,000 in cash, a citation, and a memento. Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Ballari, will confer the awards in seven categories.

Announcing the awards at a press conference here on Thursday, writer and chairman of the jury Na D’Souza said that Kunhi, the only Indian writer to get the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award twice, will receive the literature award for Kannada and Valli Vagga (Valerian D’Souza) of Bantwal will be conferred the literature award for Konkani.

Shiv Kumar, an engineer by profession residing in Bengaluru and editor of Aparanji magazine, will receive the media award. Helen Correa nee D’Cruz, a legend in field of Konkani music, will be given the Konkani music award.

K.S. Pavithra, psychiatrist by profession and director of Sri Vijay Kalanikethan, Shivamogga, has been chosen for the art award. Justin D’Souza, who is heading the Siddaganga Education Institution at Davangere, will receive the teacher award. Vincent Prakash Carlo, bodybuilder of repute, has been selected for Sandesha special recognition award, he said.

Mr. D’Souza said that the foundation has conferred its awards in seven categories to 236 persons since 2002.