Bolas Agro Pvt Ltd. receives export award for Udupi

August 05, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - MANGALURU

Bolas Agro Pvt. Ltd., Karkala, a manufacturer specialised in dry fruits and nuts, has received the Karnataka State Exports Excellence Award 2021 for Udupi district.

Directors of the company Rajat Kamath Bola and Anjani Kamath received the award at a ceremony organised by the Karnataka State Export Excellence Awards Committee at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru recently in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, a company release said.

“This recognition fuels our passion to explore new horizons, innovate, and contribute further to the world of exports. We vow to continue our pursuit of excellence, upholding the highest standards in the industry and delivering the finest quality products,” Mr. Rajat Kamath said on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.