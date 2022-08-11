Body of Sannidhi, who was washed away, found in Udupi district

Udupi in-charge Minister S. Angara and Byndoor MLA B.M. Sukumara Shetty with Pradeep, father of Sannidhi, who died after being swept away in a swollen stream after falling from the footbridge at Kalthodu village, at her Makkimane house in Udupi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 11, 2022 09:40 IST

Minister promises immediate construction of permanent footbridge; MLA to bear educational expenses of Sannidhi’s younger sister

The body of eight-year-old Sannidhi, a Class II student, who was swept away in a swollen stream after falling from the footbridge in Kalthodu village, Byndoor taluk, on August 8, was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services personnel located her body about 200 m downstream the Chapparike rivulet at Beejamakki.

Sannidhi, of Government Higher Primary School at Chapparike in Kalthodu, slipped from the hands of a school midday meal worker and fell into the rivulet, while crossing the footbridge on her way home on August 8. She was the elder daughter of Pradeep and Sumithra Poojari, residents of Makkimane House, Bolamballi in Kalthodu.

The police, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, volunteers from Dharmasthala Shaurya emergency services team, and local residents joined hands in the search operation.

Visiting the bereaved family on Wednesday, district in-charge Minister S. Angara said the administration would immediately construct a concrete footbridge in lieu of the makeshift footbridge under MNREGA. Expressing deep sorrow over the girl’s death, Mr. Angara said such incidents should not happen.

Byndoor MLA B.M. Sukumara Shetty promised to take care of the education of Sannidhi’s younger sister Shreenidhi, 4. He told reporters that nearly 200 permanent footbridges were constructed so far in Byndoor Assembly constituency and 150 more need to be constructed. Places were already identified and construction would start once rains abate, he said.

Sannidhi used to attend the school traversing kutcha footpaths amid paddy fields and crossing the rivulet accompanied by an elder of the family. None of the family members accompanied her on her return from school on that fateful day, while the midday meal worker along with three-four other children were taking care of Sannidhi on that day.