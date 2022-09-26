Body of missing student found

The body of a 19-year-old student Shrikar Gupta from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, who was among the three who drowned in Arabian Sea on Sunday, was found near Hoode Beach in Udupi in the early hours of Monday.

Gupta, hailing from Visakhapatnam, was among the 15 students of MAHE’s International Centre for Applied Sciences who had gone for a swim in an isolated portion of the beach near Manipal.

Gupta and his two college mates Nishant and Shanmuga, all three BE students, got caught in a rip current and were swept away, the police said.

The bodies of Nishant and Shanmuga were later found on the shore on Sunday night.

The body of Gupta was handed over to his family members after the completion of autopsy. Gupta and Shanmuga were first year students, while Nishant was a second year student, the police said.