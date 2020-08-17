Body of missing fisherman found at Koderi

Three of the four who went missing after their boat capsized still to be traced

The body of one of the four fishermen who went missing on Sunday after a boat capsized near Koderi fishing harbour was found on the seashore of adjacent Nagoor village on Monday.

The Udupi district police gave the name of the deceased person as Naga Kharvi (55), a resident of Karkikali, Uppunda, in the district.

His nephew Bharkar Kharvi on Sunday registered a complaint with the Byndoor police stating that his uncle [Naga Kharvi] had gone fishing in the morning as the Arabian Sea was calm, along with 11 others on the boat called Sagarashree.

When the sea became rough by afternoon, they began returning to Koderi fishing harbour. However, while entering the breakwater channel of Yedamavinahole to reach the harbour, their boat capsized because of the rough waves and hit the breakwater wall.

While eight swam to safety, his uncle and three others, Lakshmana Kharvi, Manjunatha Kharvi and Shekhar Kharvi, went missing, the complainant said.

Naga Kharvi's body was found at around 9 a.m. on Monday on the seashore, the police said. Byndoor police have registered a case of unnatural death.