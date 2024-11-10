 />
Body of man found on railway track in Mulky; wife and son found dead in room

Mangaluru police claim 32-year-old resident of Mulky allegedly killed his 27-year-old wife and their four-year-old son before ending his life on a railway track

Published - November 10, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old resident of Mulky allegedly killed his 27-year-old wife and their four-year-old son before ending his life on a railway track on Friday, the city police said on Saturday.

The police said in a release that the body of Kartik Bhat, 32, was found on the railway track near Kalapur station in the Mulky police station limits on Friday. As the body was highly disfigured it could not be identified. The police searched the area and found the keys of a scooter and a room.

On Saturday, the police found a scooter near Mahamayi temple in Belliyur village. The scooter key found near the railway track was used to open the storage box of the scooter and the police got the registration certificate, the driving licence, and the vehicle insurance policy copy.

After the driving licence photograph matched that of the victim on the railway track, the police identified the deceased as Kartik Bhat. The police went to his house in Pakshikere and used the key found near Kartik’s body to open the room. His wife Priyanka and son Hriday were found dead in the room.

The police allegedly recovered a note in Kartik’s diary wherein he said that he stabbed Priyanka and Hriday to death and als that he would end his life. After trying to commit suicide in the room, Kartik came in front of a moving train and ended his life, the police stated.

As the incident took place six years after the marriage of Priyanka and Kartik, further investigation will be done on the basis of a complaint by Priayanka’s parents who are from Shivamogga, the police said.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: Tele Manas 14416 or 18008914416 or KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)

