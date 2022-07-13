Mangaluru

Body found in car near Byndoor

Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 13, 2022 23:56 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 23:56 IST

A body that was burnt beyond recognition was found in a car that was gutted, near Henuberu, Byndoor in Udupi district, on Wednesday.

According to the police, the body was in the rear seat behind the driver’s seat. It could not be identified whether it was of a male or a female.

Byndoor Police, meanwhile, are checking the CCTV footage as to who would have travelled in the same route on the same day.

The police suspected that it could be a case of murder.

Forensic Science Laboratory experts have collected samples from the scene.

