Bodies of two missing persons found

March 05, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bodies of two of the three persons, who allegedly drowned in the sea off Panambur beach on Sunday, were found on sea shore on Monday.

The Panambur police said bodies of Milan, 20, a delivery boy at an e-commerce firm, and Nagaraj, 24, a supervisor in a firm in Baikampady, were found near the breakwaters at Panambur.

Milan, Nagaraj, and Likilth, 18, a first-year Pre-University student of Rosa Misthika College, were among the people who had entered the sea on Monday evening. These three were caught in cross-current and were flown away.

Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Coastal Security police and local fishermen are searching for Likith.

