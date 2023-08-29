Bodies of two fishermen who had gone missing found

August 29, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The bodies of two fishermen, who had gone missing off the Shiroor-Alivegadde coast in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district on Sunday, were found early on Monday.

The Byndoor police gave the names of the deceased as Gangolli Mohammed Musab, 22, and Bavu Nazaan, 24, both from Shiroor village of Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

The police said the two fishermen had accompanied their friends for fishing at Alivegadde. As they were spreading the fishing net 100 metres near Alivegadde, around 4.30 p.m. the boat was hit by a huge wave and it overturned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musab and Nazaan fell off the boat. Their bodies were fished out early on Monday.

Nazaan worked in a supermarket in Dubai. He had come to his native place 15 days ago on a holiday. Nazaan and Musab were bachelors, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT