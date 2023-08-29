HamberMenu
Bodies of two fishermen who had gone missing found

August 29, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of two fishermen, who had gone missing off the Shiroor-Alivegadde coast in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district on Sunday, were found early on Monday.

The Byndoor police gave the names of the deceased as Gangolli Mohammed Musab, 22, and Bavu Nazaan, 24, both from Shiroor village of Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

The police said the two fishermen had accompanied their friends for fishing at Alivegadde. As they were spreading the fishing net 100 metres near Alivegadde, around 4.30 p.m. the boat was hit by a huge wave and it overturned.

Musab and Nazaan fell off the boat. Their bodies were fished out early on Monday.

Nazaan worked in a supermarket in Dubai. He had come to his native place 15 days ago on a holiday. Nazaan and Musab were bachelors, the police said.

