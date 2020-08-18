Bodies of four missing fishermen found near Byndoor

The bodies of all four fishermen who went missing after the boat they were in capsized in the rough sea near Byndoor in Udupi have been found.

Manjunath Kharvi, 38, Laxman Kharvi, 34, Shekar Kharvi, 35, and Naga Kharvi, 55, were among the batch of 24 who had gone for fishing in two traditional fishing boats from Koderi fishing harbour in Byndoor taluk. One on the two boats capsized at the mouth of the breakwater where Yedamavinahole joins the sea on Sunday afternoon. Eight fishermen swam to safety while four went missing.

A team of Coastal Security Police (CSP) personnel, including CSP Inspector Sandeep, revenue personnel and local fishermen, carried out the search operation. The team first found the body of Naga Kharvi near the sea shore. Subsequently, they found the bodies of Shekar and Laxman. Late on Monday night, the body of Manjunath was found 1 km south of Koderi.