Boats involved in illegal extraction of sand seized in Mangaluru

As many as 23 boats, allegedly involved in the illegal extraction of sand on the city’s outskirts, were seized on Friday, October 4, following a joint operation by a team comprising personnel from the Police, Revenue, and Mines and Minerals Departments.

In a press release, the Dakshina Kannada district administration said the 23 boats were being used for the illegal extraction of sand from the Netravati in Valachil, Maripalla, and Pudu in the district. These boats, which are worth ₹46 lakh, were kept near Adyar Katte

The raiding team was headed by Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Harshavardhan and comprised Mangaluru tahsildar Prashant Patil, Bantwal tahsildar Archana Bhat, and Mines and Minerals officer Girish Mohan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.