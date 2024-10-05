ADVERTISEMENT

Boats involved in illegal extraction of sand seized in Mangaluru

Published - October 05, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Boats allegedly involved in illegal sand extraction seized by Dakshina Kannada district administration on the outskirts of Mangaluru on October 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 23 boats, allegedly involved in the illegal extraction of sand on the city’s outskirts, were seized on Friday, October 4, following a joint operation by a team comprising personnel from the Police, Revenue, and Mines and Minerals Departments.

In a press release, the Dakshina Kannada district administration said the 23 boats were being used for the illegal extraction of sand from the Netravati in Valachil, Maripalla, and Pudu in the district. These boats, which are worth ₹46 lakh, were kept near Adyar Katte

The raiding team was headed by Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Harshavardhan and comprised Mangaluru tahsildar Prashant Patil, Bantwal tahsildar Archana Bhat, and Mines and Minerals officer Girish Mohan.

