GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boats involved in illegal extraction of sand seized in Mangaluru

Published - October 05, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Boats allegedly involved in illegal sand extraction seized by Dakshina Kannada district administration on the outskirts of Mangaluru on October 4.

Boats allegedly involved in illegal sand extraction seized by Dakshina Kannada district administration on the outskirts of Mangaluru on October 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 23 boats, allegedly involved in the illegal extraction of sand on the city’s outskirts, were seized on Friday, October 4, following a joint operation by a team comprising personnel from the Police, Revenue, and Mines and Minerals Departments.

In a press release, the Dakshina Kannada district administration said the 23 boats were being used for the illegal extraction of sand from the Netravati in Valachil, Maripalla, and Pudu in the district. These boats, which are worth ₹46 lakh, were kept near Adyar Katte

The raiding team was headed by Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Harshavardhan and comprised Mangaluru tahsildar Prashant Patil, Bantwal tahsildar Archana Bhat, and Mines and Minerals officer Girish Mohan.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.