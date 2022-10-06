Boat service to St. Mary’s Island resumes

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 06, 2022 23:27 IST

Safety measures have been put in place on St. Mary’s Island in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Udupi district administration has resumed boat services between Malpe and St. Mary’s Island by upping tourist safety measures on the island.

Boat services that had been temporarily withdrawn from May to September due to rainy season and rough sea resumed on Wednesday.

Udupi City Municipality Commissioner Udaya Shetty, who is also the Secretary of the Malpe Beach Development Committee, said that additional measures for the safety of visitors to St. Mary’s Island have been put in place.

Among the measures taken include barricading and placing caution boards at five places on the island. A 110 m x 100 m space on the island has been earmarked for swimming. Mr. Shetty said that guards have been deployed to ensure tourists do not go to unsafe places on the island.

To prevent tourists from climbing up rocky areas on the island to take selfies, the district administration has set up “selfie points” on the land portion of the island. “Selfie points have been set up at four points. Three more selfie points are being created,” he said. Four watch towers have been built to keep a watch on visitors.

Operators of four boats to St. Mary’s Island have been asked to limit the number of visitors to the island at a time to 200. Boat service will be available between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. A big boat will be available at the sea walk point, while speed boats will be available from Malpe Beach, Mr. Shetty said.

