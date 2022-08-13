Boat rally adds to fervour ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 13, 2022 00:24 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara flagged off the rally in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Adding to the fervour ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a good number of country-made, motorised, and other boats took part in the rally with national flags atop them here on Friday. The rally was held between Fishing Harbour and Ullal on the Netravati.

The trawl and purse seine boats, which usually sport national flags as they go deep sea for fishing, were in large number at the harbour. Ferry boats, country-made, and other small boats, with the national flag above their vessels, also lined up at the dock of the harbour.

Around 12 noon, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara waved the national flag to flag off the raily. The two officials joined the fishermen, who raised the slogan ‘Bharath Mata Ki Ji’ as boats moved one after the other in a pattern. They moved close to the estuary in Ullal before returning to the harbour after 30 minutes. Fishermen burst crackers as the rally ended.

Lauding the national spirit of the fishermen, Dr. Rajendra said it was good to see 75 boats participating in the event. The fishermen have made a good beginning to the fishing season, which started from August 1.

Dr. Rajendra then went around the harbour where fishermen spoke about their problems, which included concerns over the closure of fish mills in Ullal. Country boat operators highlighted problems being caused by the operations of trawl boats. Dr. Rajendra said he would shortly call a meeting of fishermen where problems would be heard and resolved.

