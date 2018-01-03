Boat damaged in fire accident at Malpe

A boat was damaged due to a sudden outbreak of fire at the Malpe Fisheries Harbour here on Tuesday. But as the location was close to the Fire Station at the harbour, a fire tender rushed to the spot and immediately brought the fire under control.

According to the Malpe Fire Station, the fire broke out in the mechanised boat at around 7.30 p.m. at the harbour. Since the area was located opposite the Fire Station, a fire tender immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

The fishermen also shifted the other boats lying close to the boat that caught fire, thus preventing any further damage.

The boat which caught fire was pulled closer to the shore and the fire extinguished within 10 minutes.

The exact cause for the outbreak of fire was not known yet, Fire and Emergency Services personnel said.