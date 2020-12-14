Boat carrying urea, vegetables set to sail out for Maldives from Old Port soon

A consignment of urea and vegetables is set to sail out for Maldives from the Mangaluru Old Port for the first time.

Charandas V. Karkera, who runs Cruise and Dine at the Old Port, has bagged the contract for the supply of vegetables, cow dung and cocopit to Maldives. The material is being loaded onto MSV Noor e Al Khadri, which is set to sail out in a couple of days following clearance from Customs, New Mangalore Port and Old Port authorities.

Mr. Karkera said that for a long time, construction and other material were being taken in boats from the Old Port to Lakshadweep. “For the first time, we are exploring the Maldives market, which is catered to from Thootukudi port (in Tamil Nadu),” he said. About 100 tonnes of cow dung and cocopit and about 60 tonnes of cucumber and other vegetables are being taken in the vessel. “I hope to see more boats on this route,” he said.

A team of six sailors led by captain Kannan will be taking the material in the vessel that has a capacity to carry 400 tonnes. Following clearance from officials, the material is being loaded onto the vessel. “It will take about two days to reach Maldives,” Mr. Karkera added.

It was in May that Mr. Karkera first attempted to send a consignment to Maldives from the Old Port. Due to engine problem, the vessel capsized. This is the second time a consignment is being sent.

An official from the Old Port said that the vessel will sail out only after getting clearances from all agencies. NMPT’s food testing unit has to give clearance for the food articles, while Customs have to clear the other commodities. The Old Port will look at the safety and communication equipment in the vessel. The Old Port authorities and the Indian Coast Guard will continuously keep track of the movement of the vessel, he said.