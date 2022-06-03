Board banning entry of vehicles of non-Hindus to temple comes up at Southadka

A board displayed by Hindutva groups near Mahaganapathi Temple at Southadka in Dakshina Kannada. It says only the vehicles of Hindus are allowed to the temple. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A display board has come up, announcing a ban on the entry of vehicles belonging to non-Hindus, on the road leading to famous pilgrimage centre Southadka Shri Mahaganapathi Temple in Belthangady taluk on Friday. The Vishwa Hindu Parishat, the Bajrang Dal, and the Hindu Jagarana Vedike of Kokkada village near Dharmasthala have erected the board. It reads, “Entry of vehicles, including autorickshaws and taxis, is prohibited to Southadka in the background of people belonging to other communities indulging in ‘Love Jihad’ and other mischief at the Punya Kshetra Sothadka.” The managing committee responded to the issue saying the board was put up in a public place and it has no role in the same. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told The Hindu he learned about the board through media reports only. He has asked police personnel to verify the same. “The police have not received any formal complaint in this regard,” Mr. Sonawane added.



