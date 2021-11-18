Board approves restoration of Vijayapura-Mangaluru Jn. Express from December 1

The service connects northern and coastal Karnataka

The Railway Board has finally approved restoration of Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special that connects northern parts of the State with coastal Karnataka from December 1 .

Introduced in November 2019, the services were cancelled following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Despite reintroduction of several other cancelled trains in a phased manner since about a year, this train was not reintroduced causing concerns among patrons and people’s representatives.

SWR had earlier indicated resuming the services from November 1. However, there was delay in obtaining Railway Board’s approval, sources said.

The restored services will run with the old timings with minor changes though people had been demanding its arrival at Mangaluru Junction by morning and departure by evening.

Patrons as well as Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, had urged Railways to ensure the train arrives in Mangaluru by 9 a.m. instead of 12.40 p.m. and the return journey leaves at 5.30 p.m. instead of 4.30 p.m.

The arrival and departure timings were not suitable for regular commuters as well as office goers, they had said.

Southern Railway, which manages Mangaluru Junction, informed SWR that it cannot accommodate the train at the desired timings as platforms remain occupied during those times.

The services have commercial halts at Basavana Bagewadi Road, Alamatti, Bagalkot, Guledagudda Road, Badami, Hole Alur, Mallapur, Gadag, Hubballi, Karajagi, Haveri, Byadagi, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davangere, Kadur, Arsikere, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, and Bantwal.

Train No. 07377 leaves Vijayapura at 6.15 p.m. instead of the earlier 6 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 07378 leaves Mangaluru Junction at 4.45 p.m. instead of the earlier 4.30 p.m.

The train will have five general second class, six second class sleeper, one AC 3-Tier, and two luggage-cum-brake vans, in all 14 coaches, according to a notification by SWR issued on November 17.