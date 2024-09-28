BMW car burnt in accidental fire in Mangaluru

A 2011-model BMW car got burnt near Sahyadri Engineering College, on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru portion of National Highway 75, in the outskirts of Mangaluru, on Saturday.

According to Fire and Emergency Services Department, the car bearing Delhi registration number, was being brought to the BMW service station in Adyar. Owner of the car, Gurudeep, living on B.C. Road, was driving the car and there were nobody else in it.

A malfunction in the car led to emission of smoke from the vehicle just a few metres ahead of the service station. Gurudeep parked the car by the roadside and it started burning around 1 p.m. Firemen are putting it off, said a department senior officer.

A fortnight ago, a high end car got burnt in a similar way near the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal.

