GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMW car burnt in accidental fire in Mangaluru

Published - September 28, 2024 03:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 2011-model BMW car got burnt near Sahyadri Engineering College, on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru portion of National Highway 75, in the outskirts of Mangaluru, on Saturday.

According to Fire and Emergency Services Department, the car bearing Delhi registration number, was being brought to the BMW service station in Adyar. Owner of the car, Gurudeep, living on B.C. Road, was driving the car and there were nobody else in it.

A malfunction in the car led to emission of smoke from the vehicle just a few metres ahead of the service station. Gurudeep parked the car by the roadside and it started burning around 1 p.m. Firemen are putting it off, said a department senior officer.

A fortnight ago, a high end car got burnt in a similar way near the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal.

Published - September 28, 2024 03:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.