‘Blue Flag certification process is a scam’

The entire process of getting Blue Flag tag to select beaches in the country and elsewhere is a “scam”, said former chief executive officer of Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project Yatish Baikampady here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a public consultation meeting called by the district administration to develop the Tannirbavi beach to get the Blue Flag certification from the Denmark-based non-profit Foundation for Environmental Education, he said that there is no point in maintaining uniformity in the beaches developed under the Blue Flag tag. Each beach should be developed by maintaining its uniqueness and local needs and not by adopting common standards, he said.

The Government is wasting the tax payers’ money by investing on changing the landscape of the beaches in the name of getting the certification, he said.

Mr. Baikampady said that the fishermen’s activity should not be disturbed while developing the beach. The locals should not be harassed, he said.

Referring to the agency which developed the Padubidri beach in Udupi district for getting the Blue Flag tag he said that it removed the local vegetation for making the beach look clean. But the local vegetation played a pivotal role in preserving the beach and its ecology.

“Tourists are not allowed to walk on the lawn developed in Padubidri. Then why should tourists visit the beaches if they are not allowed to walk on the beach,” he questioned.

Mr. Baikampady questioned the district administration holding the public consultation after calling bids to develop the beach. The public hearing should have been conducted first, he said.